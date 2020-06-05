6198 Citracado Circle

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit town home in desirable Carlsbad complex. Fireplace in the living room. Private patio in the front of the unit. Attached 2 car garage with ample storage including built-in shelves and cabinets. Washer and dryer included. Community features a pool and spa. Near Bressi Ranch shopping and restaurants!
$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003
The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.