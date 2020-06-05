6198 Citracado Circle

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit town home in desirable Carlsbad complex. Fireplace in the living room. Private patio in the front of the unit. Attached 2 car garage with ample storage including built-in shelves and cabinets. Washer and dryer included. Community features a pool and spa. Near Bressi Ranch shopping and restaurants!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

