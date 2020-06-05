All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6198 Citracado Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6198 Citracado Circle
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:53 PM

6198 Citracado Circle

6198 Citracado Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6198 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit town home in desirable Carlsbad complex. Fireplace in the living room. Private patio in the front of the unit. Attached 2 car garage with ample storage including built-in shelves and cabinets. Washer and dryer included. Community features a pool and spa. Near Bressi Ranch shopping and restaurants!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6198 Citracado Circle have any available units?
6198 Citracado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6198 Citracado Circle have?
Some of 6198 Citracado Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6198 Citracado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6198 Citracado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6198 Citracado Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6198 Citracado Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6198 Citracado Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6198 Citracado Circle offers parking.
Does 6198 Citracado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6198 Citracado Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6198 Citracado Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6198 Citracado Circle has a pool.
Does 6198 Citracado Circle have accessible units?
No, 6198 Citracado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6198 Citracado Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6198 Citracado Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College