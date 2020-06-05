5495 El Arbol Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Furnished Single Story Home West of the Freeway - Beautiful single story FURNISHED home located in the desirable Terramar beach community. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, a fully remodeled kitchen, large sunroom, fireplace, outdoor shower for rinsing off after the beach, lush front and backyard, beautiful entrance, fire pit, BBQ, and a washer and dryer. Enjoy the world-famous, nearly perfect weather by being ONE BLOCK from the beach.



***Garage not included***



AVAILABLE: May 12th, 2020 through October 15, 2020 (possibly a month or two longer). Minimum 3-month term required.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water and Trash up to $110 per month.

RENT: $3,900.00.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



No Pets Allowed



