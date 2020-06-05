All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5495 El Arbol Drive

5495 El Arbol Drive · (760) 652-5114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5495 El Arbol Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5495 El Arbol Drive · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished Single Story Home West of the Freeway - Beautiful single story FURNISHED home located in the desirable Terramar beach community. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, a fully remodeled kitchen, large sunroom, fireplace, outdoor shower for rinsing off after the beach, lush front and backyard, beautiful entrance, fire pit, BBQ, and a washer and dryer. Enjoy the world-famous, nearly perfect weather by being ONE BLOCK from the beach.

***Garage not included***

AVAILABLE: May 12th, 2020 through October 15, 2020 (possibly a month or two longer). Minimum 3-month term required.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water and Trash up to $110 per month.
RENT: $3,900.00.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3324941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5495 El Arbol Drive have any available units?
5495 El Arbol Drive has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5495 El Arbol Drive have?
Some of 5495 El Arbol Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5495 El Arbol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5495 El Arbol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5495 El Arbol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5495 El Arbol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5495 El Arbol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5495 El Arbol Drive does offer parking.
Does 5495 El Arbol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5495 El Arbol Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5495 El Arbol Drive have a pool?
No, 5495 El Arbol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5495 El Arbol Drive have accessible units?
No, 5495 El Arbol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5495 El Arbol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5495 El Arbol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
