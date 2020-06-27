5147 Don Rodolfo Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities community garden gym pool hot tub tennis court

Sparkling new home in 55+ community of beautiful Rancho Carlsbad. Three bedrooms, two baths, open floor plan with fireplace in living room, island in kitchen, Bosch appliances, dining room, nook, and utility room w/sink. This pristine home also features an expansive front porch and lots of storage. All this while you enjoy community amenities such as pool/spa, tennis/pickleball, workout facility, community garden, and much more. It's the good life in a pastoral guard-gated community close to shopping, bea