Carlsbad, CA
5147 Don Rodolfo Dr.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

5147 Don Rodolfo Dr.

5147 Don Rodolfo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5147 Don Rodolfo Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
community garden
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Sparkling new home in 55+ community of beautiful Rancho Carlsbad. Three bedrooms, two baths, open floor plan with fireplace in living room, island in kitchen, Bosch appliances, dining room, nook, and utility room w/sink. This pristine home also features an expansive front porch and lots of storage. All this while you enjoy community amenities such as pool/spa, tennis/pickleball, workout facility, community garden, and much more. It's the good life in a pastoral guard-gated community close to shopping, bea

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

