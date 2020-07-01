4823 Neblina Dr

Amenities

Fantastic location! Carlsbad home with lovely views. Large back and front yards. Walking distance to Kelly Elementary School. Great floor plan!! Large attached 2 car garage. Brand new carpet & custom paint throughout entire home. Home sits on large corner lot with panoramic distant views. Nicely landscaped low maintenance yard. Gardening service included. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Big bonus room with views and beautiful wood floors. Available now. Pets will be considered. No smoking.