4823 Neblina Dr
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:58 AM

4823 Neblina Dr

4823 Neblina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Neblina Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic location! Carlsbad home with lovely views. Large back and front yards. Walking distance to Kelly Elementary School. Great floor plan!! Large attached 2 car garage. Brand new carpet & custom paint throughout entire home. Home sits on large corner lot with panoramic distant views. Nicely landscaped low maintenance yard. Gardening service included. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Big bonus room with views and beautiful wood floors. Available now. Pets will be considered. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

