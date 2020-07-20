All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17

4513 Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4513 Cove Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 Available 06/11/19 Top Floor 2BR/2BA Condo right on the Lagoon!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on the lagoon! This condo offers views from the balcony of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon and includes your own boat slip for fun water activities! Huge unit offers 2 large bedrooms, both with walk in closets, 2 good size bathrooms and a large living area which opens to a private balcony. High ceilings in the living area with huge windows allow great breezes and make this large space feel even larger! Kitchen is nicely updated with extra tall counters and all appliances. Come enjoy the Carlsbad lifestyle in this gated community which includes community pool with backdrop of the lagoon, spa and your own 2 subterranean parking spaces! New carpet throughout. Call today to schedule a tour!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Living Room
Balcony
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Subterranean Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Kelly Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4513-Cove-Dr-unit-17-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1736/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3634030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 have any available units?
4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 have?
Some of 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 is pet friendly.
Does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 offers parking.
Does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 have a pool?
Yes, 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 has a pool.
Does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 have accessible units?
No, 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College