4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 Available 06/11/19 Top Floor 2BR/2BA Condo right on the Lagoon!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on the lagoon! This condo offers views from the balcony of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon and includes your own boat slip for fun water activities! Huge unit offers 2 large bedrooms, both with walk in closets, 2 good size bathrooms and a large living area which opens to a private balcony. High ceilings in the living area with huge windows allow great breezes and make this large space feel even larger! Kitchen is nicely updated with extra tall counters and all appliances. Come enjoy the Carlsbad lifestyle in this gated community which includes community pool with backdrop of the lagoon, spa and your own 2 subterranean parking spaces! New carpet throughout. Call today to schedule a tour!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Living Room
Balcony
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Subterranean Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Vertical Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Kelly Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
