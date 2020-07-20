Amenities

4513 Cove Drive Apt. 17 Available 06/11/19 Top Floor 2BR/2BA Condo right on the Lagoon!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo right on the lagoon! This condo offers views from the balcony of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon and includes your own boat slip for fun water activities! Huge unit offers 2 large bedrooms, both with walk in closets, 2 good size bathrooms and a large living area which opens to a private balcony. High ceilings in the living area with huge windows allow great breezes and make this large space feel even larger! Kitchen is nicely updated with extra tall counters and all appliances. Come enjoy the Carlsbad lifestyle in this gated community which includes community pool with backdrop of the lagoon, spa and your own 2 subterranean parking spaces! New carpet throughout. Call today to schedule a tour!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,500



PETS:

No Pets



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Kelly Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4513-Cove-Dr-unit-17-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1736/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



