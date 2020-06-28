4249 Peralta St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Stunning 4 bedroom Carlsbad home - Here is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. 3416 sq ft. A model-like home in the desirable Foothills neighborhood of Carlsbad. Step inside this light & airy home to hardwood floors, wonderful open concept living, office space, and a downstairs bedroom suite. Beautifully upgraded kitchen features oversized island, breakfast bar, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Downstairs cantina doors open to fantastic outdoor living w/ built-in BBQ area, drought tolerant landscaping and patio area.



This stunning all-natural & green home is filled with upgrades, including dual zone heating & AC, gas-filled dual pane windows, LED lighting and surround sound. Large upstairs loft is great for extra living space, office, or could be easily converted for an additional bedroom. Master suite has a lavish bathroom with soaking tub, rain shower, extensive use of stone, & walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Wonderful location, situated across path leading to park, playground, heated salt water pool, jacuzzi, and tennis court, and only a few miles from lagoon & beaches. Top Rated School District. No pets will be allowed. Available now.



Contact us today to schedule a private viewing of this home.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5137375)