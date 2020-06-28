All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 20 2019

4249 Peralta St

4249 Peralta St · No Longer Available
Location

4249 Peralta St, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning 4 bedroom Carlsbad home - Here is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. 3416 sq ft. A model-like home in the desirable Foothills neighborhood of Carlsbad. Step inside this light & airy home to hardwood floors, wonderful open concept living, office space, and a downstairs bedroom suite. Beautifully upgraded kitchen features oversized island, breakfast bar, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Downstairs cantina doors open to fantastic outdoor living w/ built-in BBQ area, drought tolerant landscaping and patio area.

This stunning all-natural & green home is filled with upgrades, including dual zone heating & AC, gas-filled dual pane windows, LED lighting and surround sound. Large upstairs loft is great for extra living space, office, or could be easily converted for an additional bedroom. Master suite has a lavish bathroom with soaking tub, rain shower, extensive use of stone, & walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Wonderful location, situated across path leading to park, playground, heated salt water pool, jacuzzi, and tennis court, and only a few miles from lagoon & beaches. Top Rated School District. No pets will be allowed. Available now.

Contact us today to schedule a private viewing of this home.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 Peralta St have any available units?
4249 Peralta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 Peralta St have?
Some of 4249 Peralta St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 Peralta St currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Peralta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Peralta St pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Peralta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4249 Peralta St offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Peralta St offers parking.
Does 4249 Peralta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 Peralta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Peralta St have a pool?
Yes, 4249 Peralta St has a pool.
Does 4249 Peralta St have accessible units?
No, 4249 Peralta St does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Peralta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4249 Peralta St does not have units with dishwashers.
