All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4035 Bluff View Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4035 Bluff View Way
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

4035 Bluff View Way

4035 Bluff View Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4035 Bluff View Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live like you're on vacation! Gorgeous coastal townhome located in the highly desirable community of The Bluffs. Beautiful flooring, carpet, neutral paint, crown molding, granite center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded baths, central A/C, fireplace, and 2 car garage. Steps to lagoon with loads of water sports! Walk or bike to the beach and Carlsbad Village. Minutes to Legoland, world class golf, outlet stores, fabulous restaurants. Easy freeway access. Community pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Bluff View Way have any available units?
4035 Bluff View Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Bluff View Way have?
Some of 4035 Bluff View Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Bluff View Way currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Bluff View Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Bluff View Way pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Bluff View Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4035 Bluff View Way offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Bluff View Way offers parking.
Does 4035 Bluff View Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 Bluff View Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Bluff View Way have a pool?
Yes, 4035 Bluff View Way has a pool.
Does 4035 Bluff View Way have accessible units?
No, 4035 Bluff View Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Bluff View Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 Bluff View Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College