4035 Bluff View Way

Live like you're on vacation! Gorgeous coastal townhome located in the highly desirable community of The Bluffs. Beautiful flooring, carpet, neutral paint, crown molding, granite center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded baths, central A/C, fireplace, and 2 car garage. Steps to lagoon with loads of water sports! Walk or bike to the beach and Carlsbad Village. Minutes to Legoland, world class golf, outlet stores, fabulous restaurants. Easy freeway access. Community pool/spa.