Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3961 Gloria Lane Available 07/16/20 STUNNING REMODEL - This gorgeous Carlsbad home recently under went a complete remodel. Featuring a kitchen with custom quartz counters and a "rolling" island, upgraded bathrooms, new windows within a year and half through out, "wood" tile floors, and a host of other improvements! This incredible home leaves little for the heart to desire. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, 3961 Gloria Lane is a short walk to Carlsbad High School, minutes from the beach and provides easy access to I-5.Tenant will pay all utilities. Tenant will need to bring Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. NON-SMOKING property. Pet on approval with additional deposit.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($11,385.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4488582)