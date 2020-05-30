All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:45 AM

3961 Gloria Lane

3961 Gloria Lane · (760) 434-1791
Location

3961 Gloria Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3961 Gloria Lane · Avail. Jul 16

$3,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3961 Gloria Lane Available 07/16/20 STUNNING REMODEL - This gorgeous Carlsbad home recently under went a complete remodel. Featuring a kitchen with custom quartz counters and a "rolling" island, upgraded bathrooms, new windows within a year and half through out, "wood" tile floors, and a host of other improvements! This incredible home leaves little for the heart to desire. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, 3961 Gloria Lane is a short walk to Carlsbad High School, minutes from the beach and provides easy access to I-5.Tenant will pay all utilities. Tenant will need to bring Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. NON-SMOKING property. Pet on approval with additional deposit.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($11,385.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4488582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Gloria Lane have any available units?
3961 Gloria Lane has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 Gloria Lane have?
Some of 3961 Gloria Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Gloria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Gloria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Gloria Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3961 Gloria Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3961 Gloria Lane offer parking?
No, 3961 Gloria Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3961 Gloria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3961 Gloria Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Gloria Lane have a pool?
No, 3961 Gloria Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3961 Gloria Lane have accessible units?
No, 3961 Gloria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Gloria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 Gloria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
