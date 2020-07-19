All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE

3840 Hibiscus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Hibiscus Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom home by the beach! 3840 Hibiscus Circle off Tamarack Ave - Available NOW!

Spacious two story home just around the corner from Tamarack beach!
Walk to the sand in minutes! Carlsbad Village restaurants and shopping at your fingertips!

Home features four bedrooms on upper level, a large back concrete patio, and a 2 car garage! The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups. Tile and carpet flooring throughout the home. Tenant to pay all utilities and gardener provided for the front yard.

Must have good credit! (725+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9,450)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Renter's insurance required

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

Owner will consider a small pet UNDER 20lbs upon approval of the breed.
Call today for more information at (760) 434-1791

(RLNE1833059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE have any available units?
3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE have?
Some of 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 HIBISCUS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
