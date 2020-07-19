Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom home by the beach! 3840 Hibiscus Circle off Tamarack Ave - Available NOW!



Spacious two story home just around the corner from Tamarack beach!

Walk to the sand in minutes! Carlsbad Village restaurants and shopping at your fingertips!



Home features four bedrooms on upper level, a large back concrete patio, and a 2 car garage! The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups. Tile and carpet flooring throughout the home. Tenant to pay all utilities and gardener provided for the front yard.



Must have good credit! (725+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9,450)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Renter's insurance required



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.



Owner will consider a small pet UNDER 20lbs upon approval of the breed.

Call today for more information at (760) 434-1791



(RLNE1833059)