Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3707 Azimuth Pl

3707 Azimuth Place · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Azimuth Place, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Carlsbad Rental Home - Calavera Hills - This beautiful Carlsbad Calavera Hills house resides on an ideal lot in the neighborhood with the largest 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom floor plan. The home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic views of the ocean and canyons and within short walking distance to Calavera HIlls Community Park. The home is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, Monitronics alarm/security system, Blueray DVD play and a wall mounted HDTV. It further features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, throughout the downstairs living area, plantation shutters, plush carpeting upstairs, ceiling fans, double french door to patio and a beautifully landscaped yard.

The large master bedroom suite features a large additional retreat space, plush carpeting, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, large walk in closet and private balcony with views to the Pacific Ocean. The luxurious master bathroom has his & her sinks, glass enclosed shower, and an over sized bathtub. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. No overnight parking allowed in the driveway or on the street. Gardener service included in rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Hope Elementary School, Calaveras Middle School and Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping at Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Vons, CVS, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Destinations such as Camp Pendleton, LEGOLAND, the Omni La Costa Resort and other San Diego area favorites are also within quick driving distance. Commuters have easy access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3707-azimuth-pl?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE3439195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

