3707 Azimuth Pl

Beautiful Carlsbad Rental Home - Calavera Hills - This beautiful Carlsbad Calavera Hills house resides on an ideal lot in the neighborhood with the largest 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom floor plan. The home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic views of the ocean and canyons and within short walking distance to Calavera HIlls Community Park. The home is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, Monitronics alarm/security system, Blueray DVD play and a wall mounted HDTV. It further features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, throughout the downstairs living area, plantation shutters, plush carpeting upstairs, ceiling fans, double french door to patio and a beautifully landscaped yard.



The large master bedroom suite features a large additional retreat space, plush carpeting, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, large walk in closet and private balcony with views to the Pacific Ocean. The luxurious master bathroom has his & her sinks, glass enclosed shower, and an over sized bathtub. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. No overnight parking allowed in the driveway or on the street. Gardener service included in rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Hope Elementary School, Calaveras Middle School and Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping at Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Vons, CVS, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Destinations such as Camp Pendleton, LEGOLAND, the Omni La Costa Resort and other San Diego area favorites are also within quick driving distance. Commuters have easy access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



