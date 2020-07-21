All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302

3503 Caminito Sierra · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Caminito Sierra, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Property showing will start on July 15, 2019

It also offers a $500 one time move-in discount FOR COMPLETE APPLICATION ON OR BEFORE 07/31/2019!

See this pleasant 1,022-square-foot apartment in Carlsbad, California now!

This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It comes with 1 detached garage and 1 open parking.

Inside, it features laminate flooring, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, fireplace, recessed lightings, and an indoor sliding glass door that opens into the balcony---a perfect spot to relax and unwind. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. Its slider glass windows let in natural light and fresh air to enter. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers with plenty of space for storage. It also has a smooth granite countertop. Ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave help make it so easy and convenient to cook and prepare meals. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious to sleep in. Its bathrooms, cozy and clean.

For climate control, the apartment has ceiling fans and electric heating.

For your laundry needs, there are in-unit washer and dryer available.

No cats allowed. Only small dogs ($400 pet deposit/pet).

Other awesome amenities: free use and access to the shared pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and nearby parks.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The owner's responsible utilities: trash, water, sewage, and HOA fees.

3503 Caminito Sierra is Somewhat Walkable according to Walk Score, so some errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Stagecoach Park, La Costa Canyon Park, and Levante School Park.

Nearby Schools:
La Costa Heights Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 10/10
Mission Estancia Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 9/10
Diegueno Middle School - 1.64 miles, 9/10
La Costa Canyon High School - 0.26 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
304 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5020181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 have any available units?
3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 have?
Some of 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 have a pool?
Yes, 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 has a pool.
Does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
