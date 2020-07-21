3503 Caminito Sierra Unit 302

Amenities

Property showing will start on July 15, 2019



It also offers a $500 one time move-in discount FOR COMPLETE APPLICATION ON OR BEFORE 07/31/2019!



See this pleasant 1,022-square-foot apartment in Carlsbad, California now!



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It comes with 1 detached garage and 1 open parking.



Inside, it features laminate flooring, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, fireplace, recessed lightings, and an indoor sliding glass door that opens into the balcony---a perfect spot to relax and unwind. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. Its slider glass windows let in natural light and fresh air to enter. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers with plenty of space for storage. It also has a smooth granite countertop. Ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave help make it so easy and convenient to cook and prepare meals. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious to sleep in. Its bathrooms, cozy and clean.



For climate control, the apartment has ceiling fans and electric heating.



For your laundry needs, there are in-unit washer and dryer available.



No cats allowed. Only small dogs ($400 pet deposit/pet).



Other awesome amenities: free use and access to the shared pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and nearby parks.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The owner's responsible utilities: trash, water, sewage, and HOA fees.



3503 Caminito Sierra is Somewhat Walkable according to Walk Score, so some errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Stagecoach Park, La Costa Canyon Park, and Levante School Park.



Nearby Schools:

La Costa Heights Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 10/10

Mission Estancia Elementary School - 0.49 miles, 9/10

Diegueno Middle School - 1.64 miles, 9/10

La Costa Canyon High School - 0.26 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

304 - 0.1 mile



