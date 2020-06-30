3125 Vista Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Panoramic Ocean view, Batiquitos Lagoon view, La Costa golf course view, San Marcos Creek/Canyon view, Rolling Hills view and City Light view. This west facing Mediterranean style condo is situated on top of the hill in a meticulously and lushly landscaped complex with hundreds of palm trees providing a peaceful and tranquil environment. Enjoy the benefits of stunning ocean and sunset views and all year round ocean breezes from the end-2-end balcony, yard or inside house. You can also enjoy 3 firework events: San Diego fireworks, Four- Season Resort fireworks and Camp Pendleton fireworks in July 4th and other holidays. Community Amenities: (It can be either furnished or unfurnished) 2 heated swimming pools; 3 Spas; 4 tennis courts; Features: It's top floor and end unit; 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Ocean view from Kitchen, Family room, Master bedroom and balcony; A big yard at front and a small botanic garden on the hillside, viewable from the kitchen windows; Balcony: can be accessible via 3 sliding doors from the kitchen, family room and master bedroom; Family room: ceiling fan and lights, fireplace; Kitchen: granite counter-tops, customized cabinets with 3 lazy Susan cabinets, pull-out trash cabinet, huge island, etc.; Kitchen appliance: refrigerator, microwave, free-standing convection oven and dishwasher; Bay window with customized cabinets; Dining area: ceiling fan and lights, customized cabinets and wine rack; Master bedroom: 2 walk-in closets; Master bathroom: a huge walk-in shower area, a big bath tub, separate toilet and granite countertop vanity; 2nd bedroom: a huge wall closet; 2nd bathroom: fully remolded; 3rd bedroom: 2 big windows; Laundry: top of line washer and dryer; Parking: 1 garage, 1 assigned space