Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3089 Corte Trabuco
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

3089 Corte Trabuco

3089 Corte Trabuco · No Longer Available
Location

3089 Corte Trabuco, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LChomes.com 760-436-5111 EXQUISITE LA COSTA MEADOWRIDGE TOWN HOME! Beautifully upgraded townhome in the gorgeous, highly desirable location in North Carlsbad. Move-in ready! Rare end unit with lots of privacy, beautiful views. Attached 1-car garage plus an assigned parking space and one driveway parking spot. Parking for 3 vehicles! Brand new central A/C and furnace. Chef's kitchen with lots of cupboard space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wine cooler, custom tile, and barstool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3089 Corte Trabuco have any available units?
3089 Corte Trabuco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3089 Corte Trabuco have?
Some of 3089 Corte Trabuco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3089 Corte Trabuco currently offering any rent specials?
3089 Corte Trabuco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3089 Corte Trabuco pet-friendly?
No, 3089 Corte Trabuco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3089 Corte Trabuco offer parking?
Yes, 3089 Corte Trabuco offers parking.
Does 3089 Corte Trabuco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3089 Corte Trabuco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3089 Corte Trabuco have a pool?
Yes, 3089 Corte Trabuco has a pool.
Does 3089 Corte Trabuco have accessible units?
No, 3089 Corte Trabuco does not have accessible units.
Does 3089 Corte Trabuco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3089 Corte Trabuco has units with dishwashers.

