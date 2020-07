Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Be one of the first guests to enjoy this beautifully updated condo right on the beach! Living room and kitchen open up to a private balcony facing an amazing view of the ocean. Located in beautiful Carlsbad, CA with perfect weather, beaches, restaurants, shops, all close by. Ask us about our weekly rate!