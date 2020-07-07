All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2937 Rancho Rio Chico

2937 Rancho Rio Chico · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Rancho Rio Chico, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2937 Rancho Rio Chico Available 05/22/20 Amazing Carlsbad Home near Award Winning Schools!! - Move in Special: Move in by May 15th and first months rent is $3450.00. After rent would go back to $3550.00 per month.

4 Bedroom
3 Bath
3 Car Garage
2769 Square Feet

Community Pool
Great central Carlsbad location

This beautiful Carlsbad home is available in the middle of May. Situated easy driving distances to some of the best rated schools in the state. Wood floors throughout. Great kitchen.
Call today to schedule a showing!

PLEASE DO NOT BOTHER CURRENT TENANTS!

With tenants in the property, we will not be doing in person showings right now. If that changes, the ads will change.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call/text Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5733321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico have any available units?
2937 Rancho Rio Chico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 2937 Rancho Rio Chico currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Rancho Rio Chico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Rancho Rio Chico pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico offers parking.
Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico have a pool?
Yes, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico has a pool.
Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico have accessible units?
No, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 Rancho Rio Chico have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 Rancho Rio Chico does not have units with air conditioning.

