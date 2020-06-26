2923 Via Libertad

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home with 2 car garage in Tanglewood community of Carlsbad! Conveniently close to great restaurants, movie theaters, and fabulous shopping. Surrounded by open space, rolling hills, and gentle breezes, the 3-bedroom 2-car garage property features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinetry, decorative tile accents, and counter seating. The bright and spacious living room opens to a wonderful patio with abundant room for weekend barbecues and table games. Enjoy walnut style laminate flooring throughout, and from the second level, lovely views of the grounds and lush vegetation.
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher
Amenities: Disposal Garage Cable-ready Community Pool Community Spa
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/19
