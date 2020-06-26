All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2923 Via Libertad.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2923 Via Libertad
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2923 Via Libertad

2923 via Libertad · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2923 via Libertad, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home with 2 car garage in Tanglewood community of Carlsbad! Conveniently close to great restaurants, movie theaters, and fabulous shopping. Surrounded by open space, rolling hills, and gentle breezes, the 3-bedroom 2-car garage property features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinetry, decorative tile accents, and counter seating. The bright and spacious living room opens to a wonderful patio with abundant room for weekend barbecues and table games. Enjoy walnut style laminate flooring throughout, and from the second level, lovely views of the grounds and lush vegetation.

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Dishwasher

Amenities: Disposal Garage Cable-ready Community Pool Community Spa

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Via Libertad have any available units?
2923 Via Libertad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 Via Libertad have?
Some of 2923 Via Libertad's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Via Libertad currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Via Libertad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Via Libertad pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 Via Libertad is pet friendly.
Does 2923 Via Libertad offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Via Libertad offers parking.
Does 2923 Via Libertad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 Via Libertad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Via Libertad have a pool?
Yes, 2923 Via Libertad has a pool.
Does 2923 Via Libertad have accessible units?
No, 2923 Via Libertad does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Via Libertad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Via Libertad has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College