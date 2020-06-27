All apartments in Carlsbad
2738 Ascot Ave.

2738 Ascot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2738 Ascot Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Bressi Ranch on Corner Lot - Beautiful corner lot home with dramatic entry way and high ceilings that soar up to the loft located on the second floor. The first level has tile and hardwood floors in the living areas with new carpet to be installed in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is on the first floor with an over sized bath that includes a separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Your guest/in-law bedroom with a full bath is located on the first floor as well. There is an upgraded kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and dark cabinets. The family room is equipped with surround sound and is perfect for watching a movie with the family or guests. Included is an attached 2 car garage, central ac/heat, and separate laundry room w/hook-ups inside the home,

Bressi Ranch is a highly desirable, master planned community that consists of 8 parks, pools, spa, outdoor fireplace areas. Bressi Village is just a short walk away, featuring great shops and places to dine.

Terms:
1 Year Minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Dep & 1st Months Rent
Tenants Pay All Utilities
Landscaping Included
1 Small Dog OK w/approval (Max 25 lbs, Extra Deposit + Pet Fee)

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3235073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Ascot Ave. have any available units?
2738 Ascot Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 Ascot Ave. have?
Some of 2738 Ascot Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Ascot Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Ascot Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Ascot Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2738 Ascot Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2738 Ascot Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Ascot Ave. offers parking.
Does 2738 Ascot Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Ascot Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Ascot Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2738 Ascot Ave. has a pool.
Does 2738 Ascot Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2738 Ascot Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Ascot Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Ascot Ave. has units with dishwashers.

