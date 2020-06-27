2738 Ascot Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Bressi Ranch on Corner Lot - Beautiful corner lot home with dramatic entry way and high ceilings that soar up to the loft located on the second floor. The first level has tile and hardwood floors in the living areas with new carpet to be installed in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is on the first floor with an over sized bath that includes a separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Your guest/in-law bedroom with a full bath is located on the first floor as well. There is an upgraded kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and dark cabinets. The family room is equipped with surround sound and is perfect for watching a movie with the family or guests. Included is an attached 2 car garage, central ac/heat, and separate laundry room w/hook-ups inside the home,



Bressi Ranch is a highly desirable, master planned community that consists of 8 parks, pools, spa, outdoor fireplace areas. Bressi Village is just a short walk away, featuring great shops and places to dine.



Terms:

1 Year Minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Dep & 1st Months Rent

Tenants Pay All Utilities

Landscaping Included

1 Small Dog OK w/approval (Max 25 lbs, Extra Deposit + Pet Fee)



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3235073)