2692 Medford Court Available 06/07/19 Excellent and Comfortable 3BR/2BA Home in a Cul de Sac!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Come see this comfortable home nestled inside a cul de sac street in quaint Carlsbad neighborhood. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a spacious, enclosed back yard and ample living and dining space. 3 car garage, fireplace in living room and fresh paint are just a few of the pluses that come with this property.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Fire Place, Storage space, Living Room, Patio, 1 Story, Laminate Flooring, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, 3 Car Garage, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2692-Medford-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1511/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



