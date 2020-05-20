Amenities
2692 Medford Court Available 06/07/19 Excellent and Comfortable 3BR/2BA Home in a Cul de Sac!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Come see this comfortable home nestled inside a cul de sac street in quaint Carlsbad neighborhood. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a spacious, enclosed back yard and ample living and dining space. 3 car garage, fireplace in living room and fresh paint are just a few of the pluses that come with this property.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Fire Place, Storage space, Living Room, Patio, 1 Story, Laminate Flooring, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, 3 Car Garage, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2692-Medford-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1511/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
