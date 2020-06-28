2652 Marquita Place

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL LA COSTA HOME!!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3BR, 2BA custom home comes with 2,100sq. ft. of living space and truly shows pride of ownership. As you enter the property you are greeted with lovely hardwood floors and a formal living room complete with one of three fireplaces in the home and custom french doors that open to a private patio. You are then welcomed into the family room, dining room, and kitchen which shares an open floor plan. Surrounded by large windows with views of the gorgeous backyard that features a lap size swimming pool, hot tub, and well maintained grounds, made for either relaxing or entertaining. This property is complete with a master retreat, attached two car garage and sits quietly on a residential cul-d-sac. MUST SEE this property in person! ACT NOW!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Family Room w/ Custom Fireplace

- Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinetry

- Living Room w/ Custom Fireplace

- Dining Room

- Master Suite w/ Custom Fireplace

- Stove

- Oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

- Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas

- Carpet in Bedrooms

- Skylights

- Private Lap Size Swimming Pool

- Outdoor Hot Tub

- Lush Garden

- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Cul-d-sac



ADDITIONAL INFO:

YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)



HOW TO APPLY

Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing and for information on how to apply.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee

Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household

We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



