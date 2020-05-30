2618 Cazadero

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This single story executive home in the highly desirable La Costa area of Carlsbad is meticulously maintained with resort style amenities. Situated on large private lot with pool, expansive grassy area and spacious patio for entertaining complete with dining table and lounge seating. Master bedroom retreat has french doors out to deck overlooking pool. A few steps up to the landing among the wine vines where you can sit, watch the sunset and enjoy a glass of wine. Perfect for relocation/in-between homes.