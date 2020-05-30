Amenities

Beautiful Bright 3BR/2.5BA Condo in Tanglewood!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This clean & bright home will wow you! Beautiful custom paint; smooth ceilings and recessed lighting. Laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Beautiful tumbled marble in the updated baths. Great kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, open kitchen & with ideal layout. Large living room, dining, and French doors lead to the enclosed patio. Two-car garage with lots of storage and nice laundry area including washer and dryer.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,488.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Tennis Courts

Fenced Courtyard

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Microwave

Dining Area

Living Room

2 Story

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Pergo Flooring

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Trash Included

Greenbelt View

Mini Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2606-Via-Astuto-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1699/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



