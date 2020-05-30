All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2606 Via Astuto

2606 via Astuto · No Longer Available
Location

2606 via Astuto, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Bright 3BR/2.5BA Condo in Tanglewood!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This clean & bright home will wow you! Beautiful custom paint; smooth ceilings and recessed lighting. Laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Beautiful tumbled marble in the updated baths. Great kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, open kitchen & with ideal layout. Large living room, dining, and French doors lead to the enclosed patio. Two-car garage with lots of storage and nice laundry area including washer and dryer.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,488.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Tennis Courts
Fenced Courtyard
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Pergo Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Greenbelt View
Mini Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2606-Via-Astuto-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1699/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3267776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

