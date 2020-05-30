Amenities
Beautiful Bright 3BR/2.5BA Condo in Tanglewood!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This clean & bright home will wow you! Beautiful custom paint; smooth ceilings and recessed lighting. Laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Beautiful tumbled marble in the updated baths. Great kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, open kitchen & with ideal layout. Large living room, dining, and French doors lead to the enclosed patio. Two-car garage with lots of storage and nice laundry area including washer and dryer.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,488.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Tennis Courts
Fenced Courtyard
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Pergo Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Greenbelt View
Mini Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2606-Via-Astuto-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1699/
