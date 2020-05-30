All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4

2544 Navarra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Navarra Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning, beautifully updated townhome in La Costa is a must see! Located on the fantastic La Costa Golf Course, it's conveniently located close to the beach, freeways, shopping and restaurants. Wonderful open floor plan features soaring vaulted ceilings, gorgeous exposed brick walls, wood beams and tons of natural light.

Upstairs, the gorgeous vaulted and wooden beamed ceiling is present in the large master bedroom, with private balcony, updated bathroom with dual vanity and luxurious shower, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the fresh air from the private balcony adjacent to the master bedroom.

The second bedroom and updated full bath with in-unit laundry is downstairs, along with the living room and beautiful gas fireplace with stacked stone. There are two oversized sliding doors that lead to the private and spacious outdoor patio. Living room features updated wood laminate flooring, and tons of natural light from the patio doors and windows above.

The updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and travertine tile floors. Kitchen door opens up to the assigned parking space for convenient access and exterior storage. Stacked washer and dryer is located in the downstairs bedroom for convenient access.

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/gas/trash service is included.

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2544-Navarra-Dr-Unit-4-Carlsbad-CA-92009

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4934371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 have any available units?
2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 have?
Some of 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
