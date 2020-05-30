2544 Navarra Dr Unit 4

Amenities

Stunning, beautifully updated townhome in La Costa is a must see! Located on the fantastic La Costa Golf Course, it's conveniently located close to the beach, freeways, shopping and restaurants. Wonderful open floor plan features soaring vaulted ceilings, gorgeous exposed brick walls, wood beams and tons of natural light.



Upstairs, the gorgeous vaulted and wooden beamed ceiling is present in the large master bedroom, with private balcony, updated bathroom with dual vanity and luxurious shower, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the fresh air from the private balcony adjacent to the master bedroom.



The second bedroom and updated full bath with in-unit laundry is downstairs, along with the living room and beautiful gas fireplace with stacked stone. There are two oversized sliding doors that lead to the private and spacious outdoor patio. Living room features updated wood laminate flooring, and tons of natural light from the patio doors and windows above.



The updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and travertine tile floors. Kitchen door opens up to the assigned parking space for convenient access and exterior storage. Stacked washer and dryer is located in the downstairs bedroom for convenient access.



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/gas/trash service is included.



