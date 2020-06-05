2506 Navarra Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful Carlsbad Location! La Costa Condo. Brand new everything! Fully remodeled! New flooring, custom paint, remodeled baths, quartz countertops, all new appliances, & more! Wonderful location on the Omni La Costa golf course. Very light & bright with vaulted ceilings. 2 large master suites. Lovely balcony off living room. Community pool & spa. Full washer/dryer in home. 2 community tennis courts. 1 assigned parking spot in gated garage + storage locker. Prefer no pets. $150 move-in fee. Available now!