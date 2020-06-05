All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

2506 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful Carlsbad Location! La Costa Condo. Brand new everything! Fully remodeled! New flooring, custom paint, remodeled baths, quartz countertops, all new appliances, & more! Wonderful location on the Omni La Costa golf course. Very light & bright with vaulted ceilings. 2 large master suites. Lovely balcony off living room. Community pool & spa. Full washer/dryer in home. 2 community tennis courts. 1 assigned parking spot in gated garage + storage locker. Prefer no pets. $150 move-in fee. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Navarra Dr. have any available units?
2506 Navarra Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Navarra Dr. have?
Some of 2506 Navarra Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Navarra Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Navarra Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Navarra Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Navarra Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2506 Navarra Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Navarra Dr. offers parking.
Does 2506 Navarra Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 Navarra Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Navarra Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2506 Navarra Dr. has a pool.
Does 2506 Navarra Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2506 Navarra Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Navarra Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Navarra Dr. has units with dishwashers.
