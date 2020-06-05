2506 Navarra Dr.

Amenities
Wonderful Carlsbad Location! La Costa Condo. Brand new everything! Fully remodeled! New flooring, custom paint, remodeled baths, quartz countertops, all new appliances, & more! Wonderful location on the Omni La Costa golf course. Very light & bright with vaulted ceilings. 2 large master suites. Lovely balcony off living room. Community pool & spa. Full washer/dryer in home. 2 community tennis courts. 1 assigned parking spot in gated garage + storage locker. Prefer no pets. $150 move-in fee. Available now!