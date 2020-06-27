2501 Navarra Drive #126

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Bright, Spacious Condo with Panoramic Views of the La Costa Golf Course!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Beautiful, spacious condo with panoramic views of the La Costa golf course. 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,524 sq. ft. Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and a stack able washer and dryer. Cozy fire place. Off the living room is the large deck that overlooks the golf course. Reserved spots in garage parking, features storage area. Call today to schedule your showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8'000



PETS: No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Dining Area

Living Room

2 Story

Storage space

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Stackable Washer/Dryer

Reserved Parking

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Trash Included

On Golf Course

Golf Course View

Vertical Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle

High School: La Costa Canyon

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2501-Navarra-Drive-unit-126-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1928/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



