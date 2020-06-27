2501 Navarra Drive #126

Amenities
Bright, Spacious Condo with Panoramic Views of the La Costa Golf Course!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Beautiful, spacious condo with panoramic views of the La Costa golf course. 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,524 sq. ft. Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and a stack able washer and dryer. Cozy fire place. Off the living room is the large deck that overlooks the golf course. Reserved spots in garage parking, features storage area. Call today to schedule your showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8'000
PETS: No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Reserved Parking
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
On Golf Course
Golf Course View
Vertical Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle
High School: La Costa Canyon
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2501-Navarra-Drive-unit-126-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1928/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
