Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2501 Navarra Drive #126

2501 Navarra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright, Spacious Condo with Panoramic Views of the La Costa Golf Course!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Beautiful, spacious condo with panoramic views of the La Costa golf course. 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,524 sq. ft. Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and a stack able washer and dryer. Cozy fire place. Off the living room is the large deck that overlooks the golf course. Reserved spots in garage parking, features storage area. Call today to schedule your showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8'000

PETS: No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Reserved Parking
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
On Golf Course
Golf Course View
Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle
High School: La Costa Canyon
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2501-Navarra-Drive-unit-126-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1928/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5226866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 have any available units?
2501 Navarra Drive #126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 have?
Some of 2501 Navarra Drive #126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Navarra Drive #126 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Navarra Drive #126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Navarra Drive #126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Navarra Drive #126 is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Navarra Drive #126 offers parking.
Does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Navarra Drive #126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Navarra Drive #126 has a pool.
Does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 have accessible units?
No, 2501 Navarra Drive #126 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Navarra Drive #126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Navarra Drive #126 has units with dishwashers.

