Carlsbad, CA
2399 Jefferson Street #18
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2399 Jefferson Street #18

2399 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2399 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
PRICE REDUCTION!! WATERFRONT CONDO WITH VIEWS! - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

2399 Jefferson Street #18 is a centrally located condo and truly a special find. Competitively priced against other comps, this home boasts recent remodels that include a new kitchen, bathrooms, and tile flooring. Only a short walking distance to the Carlsbad Village, this unit also provides easy access to I-5 as it's located less than 1/4 mile away but does not suffer from any freeway noise! This waterfront unit has panoramic views of the lagoon which is only steps away from the back patio making for spectacular views and breathtaking sunsets! Tenant must pay HOA move-in fee of $150.00. Small pet on approval with additional $500.00 deposit.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,800.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2543828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 have any available units?
2399 Jefferson Street #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 have?
Some of 2399 Jefferson Street #18's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2399 Jefferson Street #18 currently offering any rent specials?
2399 Jefferson Street #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2399 Jefferson Street #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2399 Jefferson Street #18 is pet friendly.
Does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 offer parking?
No, 2399 Jefferson Street #18 does not offer parking.
Does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2399 Jefferson Street #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 have a pool?
Yes, 2399 Jefferson Street #18 has a pool.
Does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 have accessible units?
No, 2399 Jefferson Street #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2399 Jefferson Street #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2399 Jefferson Street #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
