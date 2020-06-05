Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

PRICE REDUCTION!! WATERFRONT CONDO WITH VIEWS! - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



2399 Jefferson Street #18 is a centrally located condo and truly a special find. Competitively priced against other comps, this home boasts recent remodels that include a new kitchen, bathrooms, and tile flooring. Only a short walking distance to the Carlsbad Village, this unit also provides easy access to I-5 as it's located less than 1/4 mile away but does not suffer from any freeway noise! This waterfront unit has panoramic views of the lagoon which is only steps away from the back patio making for spectacular views and breathtaking sunsets! Tenant must pay HOA move-in fee of $150.00. Small pet on approval with additional $500.00 deposit.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,800.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



