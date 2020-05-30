Amenities

Beautiful Home In Carlsbad with Spectacular Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/e4daa7f0fe/2361-terraza-salvo-carlsbad-ca-92009-6623?iframe

Move in by April 1st and receive $500 off of your first full months rent! You will love the Ocean, City, and Mountain views of this 3 BR 2.5 BA Carlsbad home in the desired neighborhood of Alga Hills! With approximately 2,057 sqft, this well designed home features an extra bonus room that can be used as an office/den or nursery, soaring high ceilings in the living room and dining room, as well as plenty of windows that make it light and bright! The chefs kitchen includes SS appliances, gas stove-top, granite counter-tops, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and an extra large bay window that maximizes the views and is perfect for watching the sunset! You will enjoy the large family room and fireplace on those cozy winter nights, and the master bedroom that opens to a large deck where you can privately enjoy the amazing views! Other amenities include New Carpeting throughout, A/C, dual oven, full sized washer and dryer, and a spacious private yard. The community features two swimming pools, hot tubs, and a tot lot. This home is near shopping, restaurants, schools, Hwy 5, and the popular Alga Norte Community Park and Aquatic Center. 1 small pet considered with prior approval from the owner. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount and No smoking, please.



(RLNE5397360)