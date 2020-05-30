All apartments in Carlsbad
2361 Terraza Salvo
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

2361 Terraza Salvo

2361 Terraza Salvo · No Longer Available
Location

2361 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Home In Carlsbad with Spectacular Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/e4daa7f0fe/2361-terraza-salvo-carlsbad-ca-92009-6623?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Move in by April 1st and receive $500 off of your first full months rent! You will love the Ocean, City, and Mountain views of this 3 BR 2.5 BA Carlsbad home in the desired neighborhood of Alga Hills! With approximately 2,057 sqft, this well designed home features an extra bonus room that can be used as an office/den or nursery, soaring high ceilings in the living room and dining room, as well as plenty of windows that make it light and bright! The chefs kitchen includes SS appliances, gas stove-top, granite counter-tops, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and an extra large bay window that maximizes the views and is perfect for watching the sunset! You will enjoy the large family room and fireplace on those cozy winter nights, and the master bedroom that opens to a large deck where you can privately enjoy the amazing views! Other amenities include New Carpeting throughout, A/C, dual oven, full sized washer and dryer, and a spacious private yard. The community features two swimming pools, hot tubs, and a tot lot. This home is near shopping, restaurants, schools, Hwy 5, and the popular Alga Norte Community Park and Aquatic Center. 1 small pet considered with prior approval from the owner. Regular landscape maintenance is included in the rental amount and No smoking, please.

(RLNE5397360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 Terraza Salvo have any available units?
2361 Terraza Salvo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 Terraza Salvo have?
Some of 2361 Terraza Salvo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 Terraza Salvo currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Terraza Salvo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Terraza Salvo pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 Terraza Salvo is pet friendly.
Does 2361 Terraza Salvo offer parking?
No, 2361 Terraza Salvo does not offer parking.
Does 2361 Terraza Salvo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2361 Terraza Salvo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Terraza Salvo have a pool?
Yes, 2361 Terraza Salvo has a pool.
Does 2361 Terraza Salvo have accessible units?
No, 2361 Terraza Salvo does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Terraza Salvo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 Terraza Salvo does not have units with dishwashers.
