All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2348 La Costa Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2348 La Costa Ave.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

2348 La Costa Ave.

2348 La Costa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2348 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous golf course views! La Costa Condo in the Tres Verde complex, single level, partially furnished, located directly on the La Costa Golf Course w/ great views, newer carpet, paint, dark wood cabinets and fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and fabulous kitchen, quiet and peaceful location at this spacious condo complex features community pool and spa, covered parking with one dedicated parking spot, open parking in front lot w/ addl public parking, elevator access, community laundry. Avail. now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 La Costa Ave. have any available units?
2348 La Costa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 La Costa Ave. have?
Some of 2348 La Costa Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 La Costa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2348 La Costa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 La Costa Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2348 La Costa Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2348 La Costa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2348 La Costa Ave. offers parking.
Does 2348 La Costa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 La Costa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 La Costa Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2348 La Costa Ave. has a pool.
Does 2348 La Costa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2348 La Costa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 La Costa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 La Costa Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College