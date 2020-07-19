2340 Caringa Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

Love a quiet community close to the beach? - Property Id: 95779



Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spacious patio and a great breeze. The condo is very close to local shopping centers and movie theater. Conveniently located less than 5 miles from the beach!

Balcony outside of Master Bedroom as well as a spacious patio outside living room.

Features Include:

Modern appliances

Washer/ Dryer

Garbage Disposal

Big Patio

Great breeze

Spacious closet for master bedroom

Easy access pool

Beautiful tile flooring

Quiet community



No Smoking

No Pets

$2150 deposit

Tenant pays Water/Gas

Renter must acquire renters insurance and have utilities in their name upon move-in day.

Available February, 2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95779

