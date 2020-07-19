2340 Caringa Way.

Amenities
Love a quiet community close to the beach? - Property Id: 95779
Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spacious patio and a great breeze. The condo is very close to local shopping centers and movie theater. Conveniently located less than 5 miles from the beach!
Balcony outside of Master Bedroom as well as a spacious patio outside living room.
Features Include:
Modern appliances
Washer/ Dryer
Garbage Disposal
Big Patio
Great breeze
Spacious closet for master bedroom
Easy access pool
Beautiful tile flooring
Quiet community
No Smoking
No Pets
$2150 deposit
Tenant pays Water/Gas
Renter must acquire renters insurance and have utilities in their name upon move-in day.
Available February, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95779
Property Id 95779
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4641983)