2340 Caringa Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2340 Caringa Way

2340 Caringa Way · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Love a quiet community close to the beach? - Property Id: 95779

Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spacious patio and a great breeze. The condo is very close to local shopping centers and movie theater. Conveniently located less than 5 miles from the beach!
Balcony outside of Master Bedroom as well as a spacious patio outside living room.
Features Include:
Modern appliances
Washer/ Dryer
Garbage Disposal
Big Patio
Great breeze
Spacious closet for master bedroom
Easy access pool
Beautiful tile flooring
Quiet community

No Smoking
No Pets
$2150 deposit
Tenant pays Water/Gas
Renter must acquire renters insurance and have utilities in their name upon move-in day.
Available February, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95779
Property Id 95779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

