2336 Hosp Way #215

The Grove 2bd/1ba with New Flooring Throughout! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, approx. 819 sq.ft., FRESH paint and NEW flooring throughout, NEW slider and windows installed, stainless steel dishwasher/stove top, pantry, fridge is included, cook top and oven, 2 assigned parking spaces, walk in storage room off parking space. Community is gated, offers pool, spa, tennis courts, and common laundry room across from the unit. Shoppes at Carlsbad mall is across from the complex, park nearby on Marron Rd, walking trails, easy freeway access and minutes to the Carlsbad Village and the Beach!



Renter's liability ins required to keep current throughout tenancy, small pets only may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the security deposit. Water/trash/sewer included in the rent.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



