Carlsbad, CA
2336 Hosp Way #215
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2336 Hosp Way #215

2336 Hosp Way · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Olde Carlsbad
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2336 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
The Grove 2bd/1ba with New Flooring Throughout! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, approx. 819 sq.ft., FRESH paint and NEW flooring throughout, NEW slider and windows installed, stainless steel dishwasher/stove top, pantry, fridge is included, cook top and oven, 2 assigned parking spaces, walk in storage room off parking space. Community is gated, offers pool, spa, tennis courts, and common laundry room across from the unit. Shoppes at Carlsbad mall is across from the complex, park nearby on Marron Rd, walking trails, easy freeway access and minutes to the Carlsbad Village and the Beach!

Renter's liability ins required to keep current throughout tenancy, small pets only may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the security deposit. Water/trash/sewer included in the rent.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4967312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

