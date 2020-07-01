All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2334 Hosp Way #112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2334 Hosp Way #112
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2334 Hosp Way #112

2334 Hosp Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Olde Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2334 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Carlsbad Condo, Close to Good Schools w/ Lots of Amenities, Close to 78 and public transportation - 2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1017 Square Feet
Lots of storage
Private patio
Gated community
Tennis Courts
Pool, Jacuzzi
On-site laundry
Great location in Carlsbad

Buena Vista Elementry School 1.1 Miles
Valley Middle School 1.1 Miles
Carlsbad High School .8 Miles
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Huge amount of space for a two bedroom. The Bedrooms are deep with good closets. Unit includes fridge and dishwasher. The value for the price is amazing. For a PRIVATE showing please call or email.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3557130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Hosp Way #112 have any available units?
2334 Hosp Way #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Hosp Way #112 have?
Some of 2334 Hosp Way #112's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Hosp Way #112 currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Hosp Way #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Hosp Way #112 pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Hosp Way #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2334 Hosp Way #112 offer parking?
No, 2334 Hosp Way #112 does not offer parking.
Does 2334 Hosp Way #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Hosp Way #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Hosp Way #112 have a pool?
Yes, 2334 Hosp Way #112 has a pool.
Does 2334 Hosp Way #112 have accessible units?
No, 2334 Hosp Way #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Hosp Way #112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Hosp Way #112 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College