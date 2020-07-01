2334 Hosp Way #112

Amenities
Carlsbad Condo, Close to Good Schools w/ Lots of Amenities, Close to 78 and public transportation - 2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1017 Square Feet
Lots of storage
Private patio
Gated community
Tennis Courts
Pool, Jacuzzi
On-site laundry
Great location in Carlsbad
Buena Vista Elementry School 1.1 Miles
Valley Middle School 1.1 Miles
Carlsbad High School .8 Miles
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Huge amount of space for a two bedroom. The Bedrooms are deep with good closets. Unit includes fridge and dishwasher. The value for the price is amazing. For a PRIVATE showing please call or email.
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE3557130)