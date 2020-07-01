2334 Hosp Way #112

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Carlsbad Condo, Close to Good Schools w/ Lots of Amenities, Close to 78 and public transportation - 2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1017 Square Feet

Lots of storage

Private patio

Gated community

Tennis Courts

Pool, Jacuzzi

On-site laundry

Great location in Carlsbad



Buena Vista Elementry School 1.1 Miles

Valley Middle School 1.1 Miles

Carlsbad High School .8 Miles

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties



Huge amount of space for a two bedroom. The Bedrooms are deep with good closets. Unit includes fridge and dishwasher. The value for the price is amazing. For a PRIVATE showing please call or email.



Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at 760-613-8989

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE3557130)