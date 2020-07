Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful La Costa 4 bedroom home on a culdesac, with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Floor plan features a large kitchen, with eat in dining area that opens up into the family room. Warm yourself up with the cozy fireplace, or enjoy summer nights on the spacious outdoor patio. Submit an online inquiry at truebluepm.com for a personal tour or to apply. This home is move in ready.