2308 Altisma Way Unit 118

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom. The condo is situated in La Costa View, a lovely, quiet complex featuring lush landscaping, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, and on site laundry facility. Two small pets (cat or dog) allowed with $500 pet deposit. This condo will go fast, you don't want to miss out!

For Information Call or Text 760-253-8413



(RLNE5722255)