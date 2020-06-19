All apartments in Carlsbad
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118

Location

2308 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom. The condo is situated in La Costa View, a lovely, quiet complex featuring lush landscaping, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, and on site laundry facility. Two small pets (cat or dog) allowed with $500 pet deposit. This condo will go fast, you don't want to miss out!
For Information Call or Text 760-253-8413

(RLNE5722255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 have any available units?
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 have?
Some of 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 offer parking?
No, 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 has a pool.
Does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 have accessible units?
No, 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Altisma Way Unit 118 does not have units with dishwashers.
