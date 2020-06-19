2308 Altisma Way Unit 118

Amenities
Beautiful La Costa Condo Available! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available. This condo boasts a spacious living room with fire place, 2 patios, a full kitchen, and recently updated laminate flooring and shower in second master bedroom. The condo is situated in La Costa View, a lovely, quiet complex featuring lush landscaping, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, and on site laundry facility. Two small pets (cat or dog) allowed with $500 pet deposit. This condo will go fast, you don't want to miss out!
For Information Call or Text 760-253-8413
(RLNE5722255)