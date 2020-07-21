2302 Altisma Way Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub media room

Charming Rental Condo in La Costa (Carlsbad) - Charming first-floor rental condo in the highly desirable La Costa community of Carlsbad now available for lease! This two bedroom, two bathroom rental condo features 1,225 SqFt and is located in a quiet and charming neighborhood. The spacious living room off the condo's entryway is filled with great natural light and features a decorative fireplace, carpet flooring and a sliding glass door opens up to a patio overlooking the community. The room transitions to the kitchen that includes ample counter space, storage cabinets, modern appliances and a separate dining space to accommodate a dining table and chairs.



The first bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom features a spacious vanity with granite countertops and a shower/tub combo. The second bedroom includes a private patio, a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. Other features of the condo include a laundry closet with a washer/dryer and one reserved carport with an outdoor storage space. The La Costa View community amenities include a pool and spa. Water service included in the rental rate. No smoking. One small dog permitted with restrictions.



This property is situated in the La Costa hills neighborhood and in the highly rated Encinitas and San Marcos Union School Districts (La Costa Oaks Elementary School, San Elijo Middle, San Marcos High School). It is a short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, movie theater and community parks. It is also just minutes from Ponto Beach, Omni La Costa Golf Resort and Spa, Park Hyatt Aviara and a quick drive to Encinitas, Cardiff, Solana Beach and Del Mar.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



No Cats Allowed



