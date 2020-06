Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful furnished property just inside gates of Omni La Costa Resort. Available at 3 night minimum stays, monthly & long term. Live the good life - 800sqft 1 bedroom king bed + bonus office w/ queen pull out + sofa sleeper in living room. Fully stocked kitchen, premium linens for your home away from home. Enjoy all the public areas of the resort next door. Book a treatment at the renown Day Spa. Explore restaurants/golf. Private pool at the building w/ BBQ grill. Beach is just 5 minutes away!