Carlsbad, CA
1877 High Ridge
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

1877 High Ridge

1877 High Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1877 High Ridge Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished Home is 1.5 miles from some of the best beaches around. Carlsbad is a very quaint community with delicious ocean front restaurants, bars & wineries. This home has a fully equipped kitchen with dishes & flatware for 8. All paper products are supplied as well as microwave, gas range, dishwasher, coffee maker, blender, crockpot, toaster oven and refrigerator/freezer. Out door patio furniture, fireplace and grill to enjoy Socals beautiful weather. Cable TV and high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 High Ridge have any available units?
1877 High Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 High Ridge have?
Some of 1877 High Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 High Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1877 High Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 High Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1877 High Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1877 High Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1877 High Ridge does offer parking.
Does 1877 High Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 High Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 High Ridge have a pool?
No, 1877 High Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1877 High Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1877 High Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 High Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 High Ridge has units with dishwashers.
