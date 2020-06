Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

**AVAILABLE NOW** - Spacious 1720 sq. ft. tri level town home located in the La Costa Collection of town homes just off El Camino Real built in 2013.



This unit is completely solar powered and you will enjoy the benefits of lower monthly utility bills.



Inside there are many upgrades including

*Wood floors in the living areas

*Plantation shutters

*Solar powered central air conditioning



The highly upgraded kitchen has

*Granite counters

*White cabinets

*Stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances

*Oversize undermount sink

*Large island



Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious and the bathrooms are large



The master bedroom has a custom tiled walk in shower and dual sinks



The walk in closet has lots of room



The laundry area is conveniently located on the second floor and includes the washer and dryer.



The complex is located just a short distance to movie theaters, dining, shopping and the library.



Small pet OK with increased security deposit



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE5609747)