Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

This guest house back on the rental market. This is located in the backyard of main house. Unit is 4 years old w bamboo flooring. Furnished. Ideal for single person who wants quiet residential home. Parking is on the street. washer, dryer, gas stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher as well as garbage disposal included. Bathroom has shower. All utilities, trash and internet access included in rent. No a/c or central heat. No pets