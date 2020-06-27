All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

145 Cherry Avenue - 4

145 Cherry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

145 Cherry Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
May Move in Special Price reduction from $1750 to $1700. If you sign a year lease in May your rent for the entire year will be $1700 per month, instead of $1750 per month. Hurry, price reduction will only last for the month of May! If this apartment doesn't rent in May, starting June 1st rent price will return to $1750 per month. Great Location! Beautiful one bedroom/one bath upstairs unit. Enjoy your gorgeous Oceanview from the privacy of your home. Only 1/2 block to the beach. Just minutes from The Village of downtown Carlsbad. This upstairs oceanview unit is the perfect place to live the beach life. Wake up every morning and take a stroll on the beach before heading off to work. This unit includes a covered off-street parking spot and a large storage unit. The perfect small quite complex to come home to relax in, and listen to the waves, after a long day. Hurry this unit will go fast! Sorry No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

