138 Chestnut Ave.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

138 Chestnut Ave.

138 Chestnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

138 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Short or long term. Breathtaking ocean views from every room! Fully furnished unit directly across from the beach! Roof top with fire pit and Jacuzzi. 3 bd/2.5ba. Flat screens in every room, a chef's dream gourmet kitchen with 2 subzero refrigerators, granite counter tops, trash compactor, wine storage and bar, 6 burner double oven. Custom closet in master with patio to enjoy magically sunsets. Designer touches throughout! Too Many upgrades to mention! Will also consider short term rental. Call KIM for an appointment to view today! 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE3224984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Chestnut Ave. have any available units?
138 Chestnut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Chestnut Ave. have?
Some of 138 Chestnut Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Chestnut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
138 Chestnut Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Chestnut Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Chestnut Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 138 Chestnut Ave. offer parking?
No, 138 Chestnut Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 138 Chestnut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Chestnut Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Chestnut Ave. have a pool?
No, 138 Chestnut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 138 Chestnut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 138 Chestnut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Chestnut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Chestnut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
