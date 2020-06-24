138 Chestnut Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT -ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Short or long term. Breathtaking ocean views from every room! Fully furnished unit directly across from the beach! Roof top with fire pit and Jacuzzi. 3 bd/2.5ba. Flat screens in every room, a chef's dream gourmet kitchen with 2 subzero refrigerators, granite counter tops, trash compactor, wine storage and bar, 6 burner double oven. Custom closet in master with patio to enjoy magically sunsets. Designer touches throughout! Too Many upgrades to mention! Will also consider short term rental. Call KIM for an appointment to view today! 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.



