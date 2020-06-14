135 Juniper Ave

Amenities
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL $499/night June,July,Aug. $183 - $599/night other times. Monthly rate discount. Steps to beach & village. A/C. Ocean views. Newly renovated single level beach home. Fully furnished: SS appliances, cable TV, high speed net, BBQ, wine fridge & Keurig. 2 indoor living areas. Sleeps 7. Outdoor shower. Easy access to surfing, fishing, Carlsbad Village cuisine & coffee houses, LegoLand, golf, street fair, & marathon. Toes in the Sand style living for your well deserved R&R holiday.