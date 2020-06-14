All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 135 Juniper Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
135 Juniper Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:13 AM

135 Juniper Ave

135 Juniper Avenue · (760) 845-1536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
North Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 Juniper Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL $499/night June,July,Aug. $183 - $599/night other times. Monthly rate discount. Steps to beach & village. A/C. Ocean views. Newly renovated single level beach home. Fully furnished: SS appliances, cable TV, high speed net, BBQ, wine fridge & Keurig. 2 indoor living areas. Sleeps 7. Outdoor shower. Easy access to surfing, fishing, Carlsbad Village cuisine & coffee houses, LegoLand, golf, street fair, & marathon. Toes in the Sand style living for your well deserved R&R holiday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Juniper Ave have any available units?
135 Juniper Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Juniper Ave have?
Some of 135 Juniper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Juniper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135 Juniper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Juniper Ave pet-friendly?
No, 135 Juniper Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 135 Juniper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 135 Juniper Ave does offer parking.
Does 135 Juniper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Juniper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Juniper Ave have a pool?
No, 135 Juniper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 135 Juniper Ave have accessible units?
No, 135 Juniper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Juniper Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Juniper Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 135 Juniper Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity