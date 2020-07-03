Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1210 Oak Avenue Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private front patio area and a large private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, 1 BEDROOM /1 BATH with a large private yard in the Village of Carlsbad!



This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, solar panels, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer in unit, a private front patio area and a large private yard. This home is in the City of Carlsbad.



Convenient walking distance to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!

1-car maximum at this property.



The property is available June 1, 2020.



Security Deposit: $2345

Security Deposit with Pet: $2545



For more Information please call 760 888 322-9041



To Apply Online:

Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



(RLNE4539452)