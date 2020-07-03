All apartments in Carlsbad
1210 Oak Avenue.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1210 Oak Avenue

1210 Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Oak Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1210 Oak Avenue Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private front patio area and a large private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, 1 BEDROOM /1 BATH with a large private yard in the Village of Carlsbad!

This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, solar panels, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer in unit, a private front patio area and a large private yard. This home is in the City of Carlsbad.

Convenient walking distance to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!
1-car maximum at this property.

The property is available June 1, 2020.

Security Deposit: $2345
Security Deposit with Pet: $2545

For more Information please call 760 888 322-9041

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE4539452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How Much Should I Spend on Rent?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1210 Oak Avenue have any available units?
1210 Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1210 Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 1210 Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

