/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
233 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
La Crescenta-Montrose
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.
Results within 1 mile of La Crescenta-Montrose
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
5120 Ocean View Blvd
5120 Ocean View Boulevard, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2349 sqft
Wonderful Four Bedroom Single Family Home in La Canada, CA! - Rent $6,500 Security Deposit $7,000 Four bedrooms Three Bathrooms 2,349 sq ft Single Story Dining room Living room Den Appliances include: Refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher,
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Woodlands
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crescenta Highlands
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whiting Woods
3830 Hillway Dr.
3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
2200 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905 3830 HILLWAY DR.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
61 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,965
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
13 Units Available
Vineyard
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
29 Units Available
City Center
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,922
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
City Center
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,920
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
24 Units Available
City Center
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,402
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
29 Units Available
City Center
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Verdugo Woodlands
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
City Center
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,728
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,027
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,189
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Vineyard
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Pacific-Edison
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sunland-Tujunga
10624 Helendale Ave
10624 Helendale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1182 sqft
Need more space? - Are you looking for more space while working from home? Look no further! Located on a quiet street in Tujunga, this home is ready and waiting for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as front and backyard space
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Grandview
1058 Allen Ave
1058 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316490 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
Similar Pages
La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose 3 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with BalconyLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Garage
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with GymLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA