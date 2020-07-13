/
pet friendly apartments
118 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
Montebello
825 S Taylor Ave
825 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
825 S. Taylor Ave - Property Id: 317488 Must-see unit. Located near parks, schools, public transportation and convenient freeway access. Large living room with large windows for natural light. Tile floors throughout.
Boyle Heights
3106 Ganahl St
3106 Ganahl St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Renovated 2b/1b Boyle Heights - Property Id: 318580 Upgraded 2b/1b Completely brand new contemporary finishes in a beautiful original Spanish Charmer.
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,636
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Downtown Los Angeles
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,676
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Downtown Los Angeles
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,146
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Downtown Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,845
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,785
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Downtown Los Angeles
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,770
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Downtown Los Angeles
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,752
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,178
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
996 sqft
Experience urban-style elegance and European living in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The Da Vinci, the newest member of the Renaissance collection, offers fifteen unique apartment floor plans to match your California lifestyle.
Downtown Los Angeles
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.