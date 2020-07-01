919 N Valley St

Amenities

Welcome home to this Sophisticated Contemporary Home in the Magnolia Park Area of Burbank!! Beautifully remodeled single family home with a large open kitchen, Samsung stainless steel appliances, new cabinets & new quartz countertops. Relax by the fireplace in the cozy living room. Newly remodeled bathroom with Carrara marble & quartz vanity top. New Tankless water heater, New HVAC, New Roof, New Windows, New Flooring & recessed lights throughout. Laundry Area is inside. New Landscaping with sprinklers in the front & backyards. French doors lead to the private backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! There is a Bonus Room which can be used as an Office, Rec Room or another use. Detached 2-car garage at the end of a long driveway could be converted to an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit). Great location!! Located near the major Studios, Chandler Bike Path, Toluca Lake Restaurants & the NoHo Arts District. A must see!!



(RLNE5427132)