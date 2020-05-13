All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like
837 E. Palm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
837 E. Palm Ave
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

837 E. Palm Ave

837 E Palm Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

837 E Palm Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New Built Backhouse, SS Appls, Central AC, Tile - Property Id: 147013

WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED
Brand New construction. Contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with ceramic floor tiles, skylight, high ceilings, and convenient interior laundry area. Kitchen includes Quartz counters, dishwasher, microwave & stove. Unit also includes window blinds & water softener. cost of utilities will be split up between tenants in the main house and backhouse. Entry to unit is from rear alley only. Street parking, one year lease, will consider one small pet with additional deposit.

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147013p
Property Id 147013

(RLNE5089920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 837 E. Palm Ave have any available units?
837 E. Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E. Palm Ave have?
Some of 837 E. Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E. Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
837 E. Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E. Palm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 E. Palm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 837 E. Palm Ave offer parking?
No, 837 E. Palm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 837 E. Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 E. Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E. Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 837 E. Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 837 E. Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 837 E. Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E. Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 E. Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 BedroomsBurbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly PlacesBurbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc NeilRancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts