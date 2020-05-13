837 E. Palm Ave.

Amenities
New Built Backhouse, SS Appls, Central AC, Tile - Property Id: 147013
WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED
Brand New construction. Contemporary 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with ceramic floor tiles, skylight, high ceilings, and convenient interior laundry area. Kitchen includes Quartz counters, dishwasher, microwave & stove. Unit also includes window blinds & water softener. cost of utilities will be split up between tenants in the main house and backhouse. Entry to unit is from rear alley only. Street parking, one year lease, will consider one small pet with additional deposit.
818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147013p
Property Id 147013
(RLNE5089920)