828 S Sunset Canyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard pool hot tub media room

Mediterranean estate located in the prestigious neighborhood of Sunset Canyon is fully furnished and ready to move in with solar heating throughout the entire home. An enchanting courtyard paves the way to the formal entry of this remarkable two story home. This spacious 5,097 SF home reflects the strong architectural design with gracious high ceilings and character arches throughout. A grand formal living room embraced in a bright setting with a beautiful fireplace. A separate dining room invites you to indulge in your most extravagant dinner occasions. The custom gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Enjoy the separate eating area and the over-sized den including a media room. On the second level the essence of luxury can be felt with five large bedrooms and five baths, including a superior master suite complete with a lavish master bath & spa. All five bedrooms include their own private balconies with views of the backyard. To create the perfect retreat, a park like setting focuses on the custom sparkling pool, spa, a fire-pit, a cozy cabana and a basketball court.