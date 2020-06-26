All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
828 S Sunset Canyon Dr
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

828 S Sunset Canyon Dr

828 S Sunset Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

828 S Sunset Canyon Dr, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
pool
hot tub
media room
Mediterranean estate located in the prestigious neighborhood of Sunset Canyon is fully furnished and ready to move in with solar heating throughout the entire home. An enchanting courtyard paves the way to the formal entry of this remarkable two story home. This spacious 5,097 SF home reflects the strong architectural design with gracious high ceilings and character arches throughout. A grand formal living room embraced in a bright setting with a beautiful fireplace. A separate dining room invites you to indulge in your most extravagant dinner occasions. The custom gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Enjoy the separate eating area and the over-sized den including a media room. On the second level the essence of luxury can be felt with five large bedrooms and five baths, including a superior master suite complete with a lavish master bath & spa. All five bedrooms include their own private balconies with views of the backyard. To create the perfect retreat, a park like setting focuses on the custom sparkling pool, spa, a fire-pit, a cozy cabana and a basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr have any available units?
828 S Sunset Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr have?
Some of 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
828 S Sunset Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr has a pool.
Does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 S Sunset Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts