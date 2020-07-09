All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

741 North California Street

741 North California Street · No Longer Available
Location

741 North California Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Across the street from verdugo park and aquatic center. Walk to Magnolia Park and all it s shops and moms night out every last Friday. Close to all the studios. Huge pool! Water system with integrated alkaline drinking system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 North California Street have any available units?
741 North California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 741 North California Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 North California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 North California Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 North California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 741 North California Street offer parking?
No, 741 North California Street does not offer parking.
Does 741 North California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 North California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 North California Street have a pool?
Yes, 741 North California Street has a pool.
Does 741 North California Street have accessible units?
No, 741 North California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 North California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 North California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 North California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 North California Street does not have units with air conditioning.

