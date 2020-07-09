741 North California Street, Burbank, CA 91505 Magnolia Park
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Across the street from verdugo park and aquatic center. Walk to Magnolia Park and all it s shops and moms night out every last Friday. Close to all the studios. Huge pool! Water system with integrated alkaline drinking system!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 741 North California Street have any available units?
741 North California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 741 North California Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 North California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.