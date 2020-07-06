720 N Catalina Street

Amenities
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this stunning 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom home. The attention to detail is evident throughout the home with arched doorways, hardwood floors + custom built-ins. The spacious living room offers a sense of relaxation with the cozy fireplace, cove ceiling and an abundance of natural light. Perfect for hosting an intimate dinner party, the expansive dining room is highlighted by a trendy pendant light fixture. The upscale, contemporary kitchen will inspire your inner Chef with stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances + a custom built-in China Cabinet. Each bedroom is generous in size and efficiently laid out. The impressive bathroom offers elegant modern finishes with a light, bright + airy tone. Escape from reality to your own private backyard oasis. The lush greenery creates a tranquil + peaceful setting. Ideal for relaxing on a warm summer day, the pergola offers ample shade. Exemplifying California living at its finest, this is an opportunity you do not want to miss! Furnished, private guest office, garage excluded, 8 Month Rental Only, seller flexible!