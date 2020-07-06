All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 720 N Catalina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
720 N Catalina Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

720 N Catalina Street

720 North Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

720 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this stunning 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom home. The attention to detail is evident throughout the home with arched doorways, hardwood floors + custom built-ins. The spacious living room offers a sense of relaxation with the cozy fireplace, cove ceiling and an abundance of natural light. Perfect for hosting an intimate dinner party, the expansive dining room is highlighted by a trendy pendant light fixture. The upscale, contemporary kitchen will inspire your inner Chef with stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances + a custom built-in China Cabinet. Each bedroom is generous in size and efficiently laid out. The impressive bathroom offers elegant modern finishes with a light, bright + airy tone. Escape from reality to your own private backyard oasis. The lush greenery creates a tranquil + peaceful setting. Ideal for relaxing on a warm summer day, the pergola offers ample shade. Exemplifying California living at its finest, this is an opportunity you do not want to miss! Furnished, private guest office, garage excluded, 8 Month Rental Only, seller flexible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N Catalina Street have any available units?
720 N Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N Catalina Street have?
Some of 720 N Catalina Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Catalina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 720 N Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 720 N Catalina Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 N Catalina Street offers parking.
Does 720 N Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Catalina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 720 N Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 N Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 720 N Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N Catalina Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts