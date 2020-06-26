All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:15 AM

715 N Ontario Street

715 North Ontario Street · No Longer Available
Burbank
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

715 North Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Hot New Magnolia Park Lease ListinG! This Darling 3+2 Cottage Style Sweetheart Includes: inviting formal living room with warm fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors and wood beamed ceilings. Formal dining Area with charming built-ins, friendly kitchen with tile counters and inside laundry room with extra pantry space. Nice back master suite with good closet space. Spacious grassy backyard is fully fenced and includes multiple patio areas with extra back fenced area for storage. Detached two car Garage for tenant use with big gate off alley for back storage area. Excellent location in the heart of Magnolia Park with fun dining and shops, all within walking distance! Wonderful Burbank schools, parks and services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 N Ontario Street have any available units?
715 N Ontario Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 N Ontario Street have?
Some of 715 N Ontario Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 N Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 N Ontario Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 N Ontario Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 N Ontario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 715 N Ontario Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 N Ontario Street offers parking.
Does 715 N Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 N Ontario Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 N Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 715 N Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 N Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 715 N Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 N Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 N Ontario Street does not have units with dishwashers.
