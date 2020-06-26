715 N Ontario Street

Amenities

Hot New Magnolia Park Lease ListinG! This Darling 3+2 Cottage Style Sweetheart Includes: inviting formal living room with warm fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors and wood beamed ceilings. Formal dining Area with charming built-ins, friendly kitchen with tile counters and inside laundry room with extra pantry space. Nice back master suite with good closet space. Spacious grassy backyard is fully fenced and includes multiple patio areas with extra back fenced area for storage. Detached two car Garage for tenant use with big gate off alley for back storage area. Excellent location in the heart of Magnolia Park with fun dining and shops, all within walking distance! Wonderful Burbank schools, parks and services!