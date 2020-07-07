All apartments in Burbank
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101

708 Santa Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 Santa Anita Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Private brand new townhome with beautiful views - Property Id: 228873

Beautifully constructed BRAND NEW townhome in the heart of Burbank with lots of natural light. One of the only two units on the property. Large den perfect for your home office. High ceiling with recessed lighting. Hardwood floors. Central A/C and heating. Laundry in unit. Private patio. Private two car garage with direct access to the unit. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Custom-made kitchen and bathroom cabinets with beautiful Quartz countertops. Under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen. Fixtures and faucets made in Germany. Custom-made shower doors and walk-in closets. Rain shower and hand-held shower in both bathrooms. Wireless internet capability for each room. Security cameras. Large sliding glass doors leading to patio. Balconies overlooking the beautiful mountains of Glendale/Burbank. Prime location close to downtown Burbank, Burbank Empire Center, shopping and restaurants. Amazing hiking available just a few blocks away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228873
Property Id 228873

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 have any available units?
708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 have?
Some of 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 currently offering any rent specials?
708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 pet-friendly?
No, 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 offer parking?
Yes, 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 offers parking.
Does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 have a pool?
No, 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 does not have a pool.
Does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 have accessible units?
No, 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101 has units with dishwashers.

