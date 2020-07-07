708 E. Santa Anita Ave. 101

Amenities
Private brand new townhome with beautiful views - Property Id: 228873
Beautifully constructed BRAND NEW townhome in the heart of Burbank with lots of natural light. One of the only two units on the property. Large den perfect for your home office. High ceiling with recessed lighting. Hardwood floors. Central A/C and heating. Laundry in unit. Private patio. Private two car garage with direct access to the unit. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Custom-made kitchen and bathroom cabinets with beautiful Quartz countertops. Under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen. Fixtures and faucets made in Germany. Custom-made shower doors and walk-in closets. Rain shower and hand-held shower in both bathrooms. Wireless internet capability for each room. Security cameras. Large sliding glass doors leading to patio. Balconies overlooking the beautiful mountains of Glendale/Burbank. Prime location close to downtown Burbank, Burbank Empire Center, shopping and restaurants. Amazing hiking available just a few blocks away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228873
No Pets Allowed
